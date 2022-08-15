Deputies arrest man accused in death of 86-year-old Pineville woman

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a Pineville house fire was intentionally set in an attempt to hide evidence of the killing of an 86-year-old woman.

Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree arson, according to deputies.

Deputies responded early in the morning of Aug. 8 to the home of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest where a security alarm had activated.

Deputies spotted smoke and fire coming from the home and called in firefighters.

Neighbors told deputies that Guest was believed to be trapped inside the home. When they forced entry inside, they found her dead and investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set, deputies say.

“Detectives and Crime Scene technicians worked around the clock to thoroughly investigate and examine physical evidence from the crime scene,” a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page states. “Physical evidence that was collected led Berkeley County investigators to Brown, who was later discovered to have lived near the victim.”

“I understand the Pineville community has been uneasy about the recent crime in their community. Detectives worked around the clock to piece together this case to bring the suspect to justice.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “I hope the community will be able to rest easier knowing that the suspect will be held accountable. My prayers remain with the family of the victim as they deal with this tragic and unnecessary loss.”

Deputies say the motive appears to have been robbery and that during the robbery, a struggle began.

Brown was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

