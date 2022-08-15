SC Lottery
Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator...
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County Monday morning.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator attack in Beaufort County Monday morning.

Deputies say they responded with other emergency crews after receiving a call about a large alligator near a pond guarding what was believed to be a person around 11:15 a.m. in the Sun City community.

Crews arrived and found the alligator and a dead body.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

