Dorchester District Two looking to fill bus driver vacancies

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - You may be noticing more school buses on the road Monday as Dorchester District Two begins its first day of school.

The School District says as of Friday, they are still looking to fill 12 full-time driving positions.

While they are looking to fill each route with a “permanently assigned driver,” the district says they have a plan to make sure all kiddos get to school on time, despite the vacancies.

Steve Shope, Director of Transportation for DD2, says they will use part-time drivers to start the year.

He says they will split up the day. One driving in the morning and one in the afternoon.

He also says they have several drivers in training that they are hoping will be able to fill some of those full-time positions.

Worst case, if they have a route they cannot find a driver for, Shoppe says they will combine routes that are close to each other.

They have a bus tracking app so parents can see when the bus approaches their neighborhood, which will come in handy if they need to combine bus routes.

“Now we can push that out on the app and say ‘we’ve combined buses 100 and 101, and 101 students can expect about 10 minutes delay in their pickup times,’” Shope said.

The district says they have increased each step of the bus driver pay scale by $1 in order to stay competitive as they hurry to fill the positions.

