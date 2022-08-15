Dorchester District Two opens newest school

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester District Two middle school students have a brand new campus to explore.

East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, will be home to around 850 students starting Monday.

The 120,000-square-foot school campus cost $31 million to build and is right off Highway 61, behind Beech Hill Elementary School.

Brion Rutherford, the principal of East Edisto says most students are coming from Gregg Middle School.

He says they have been able to ensemble a great group of teachers, with about two thirds coming from the district.

Rutherford says he was able to be a part of the construction process the last few months and had some say in the placement of certain programs.

As for the first day, he says he is excited to share the new school with students.

“Just look for communication from us, and know that we’re super excited, we’re gonna take care of your children here and provide the best middle school experience that we can here at East Edisto,” Rutherford said.

The school’s max capacity is 1000, so they are expecting to add more students as they settle into the new school.

