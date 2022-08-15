SC Lottery
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road.

A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC 6 and went off the left side of the road, hit a drainage ditch and overturned several times, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died, Jones said.

The crash remains under investigation by the state highway patrol. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.

