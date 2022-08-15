Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash.

Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard near Savings Street for a crash with injuries, a report states.

The police report states video from Mellow Mushroom showed Portner running a red light prior to crashing into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol coming from Portner and conducted a series of field tests to determine his ability to operate a vehicle, the report states.

Portner was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center where he was released on a $100,000 bond, jail records show.

