New school year brings changes for Colleton Co. students

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,100 students will be returning to the classroom in Colleton County on Monday.

One of the biggest changes for students in the district is a revised bell schedule. District Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave says the new schedule will help students get to school on time and not lose any instructional time.

Working against that, however, is the district’s need for more bus drivers.

Colleton County is the fourth-largest land mass in the state and Cave says the district is currently down about 16 drivers.

She says some buses will need to run more than one route, but the district implemented a new routing system this year with the hopes of cutting down some of the routes.

Inside the classroom, Cave says the district has filled most of its vacancies.

“We started out with over 100 vacancies. But my HR department is just really phenomenal and now we have under 20 vacancies,” Cave said. “So I’m just really impressed with where we have come with vacancies. We’ve just done a remarkable job. We have around 21 certified vacancies now so to go from 100 to 21 certified vacancies. We’ve come a long ways. But every child will have a teacher in front of them on the first day whether it’s a certified teacher or whether or not it’s a long-term sub. Um, we’ve done a remarkable job in terms of getting people to work with actual children.”

The district started teaching with a new curriculum last year and Cave says their professional development and support for teachers will continue.

The district also plans to expand its Pre-K and several other programs.

“We’re moving to our to the i-Ready online formative assessment as well as i-ready for reading and i-ready math in our middle school so that we’re making sure our middle school children get exactly what they need,” Cave said. “We’re all so expanding our career and technology department. Whereas we’re doing sports medicine for our children. We’re doing cyber security mechatronics, and we’re all so providing drone lessons as well as Nail Tech and barbering so we’re doing some great things. We have three identified Arts now schools as well. So they’re great things happening in Colleton County.”

Cave says they’re also working to get every Kindergartner a new MacBook and iPad this year so they can continue to engage students and their families.

