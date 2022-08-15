Police working to identify person found in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vulnerable person found early Monday morning in West Ashley.

The man is believed to be in his 20s but is said to have extremely limited communication abilities.

Police say he is currently being given care as investigators work to determine who he is.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police central detective, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

