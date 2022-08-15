SC Lottery
Police working to identify person found in West Ashley

Charleston Police say they found an unidentified person with limited communication skills and...
Charleston Police say they found an unidentified person with limited communication skills and are working to determine who he is.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vulnerable person found early Monday morning in West Ashley.

The man is believed to be in his 20s but is said to have extremely limited communication abilities.

Police say he is currently being given care as investigators work to determine who he is.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Charleston Police central detective, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

