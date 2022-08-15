SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rain and storm chances increase this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a hot but comfortable afternoon with lower humidity. There is a small chance of rain late this afternoon with a better chance of rain late this evening with the arrival of a very weak cold front. This front will stall across the Southeast leading to better rain chances through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting tomorrow with noticeably higher humidity arriving by tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.

TROPICS: Thankfully, quiet.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Late Rain. High 90, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near...
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Beautiful weather today with high pressure in control!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Sunday weather
Charleston and coastal Colleton counties are under the advisory until midnight.
Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for 2 Lowcountry counties