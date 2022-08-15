Rain and storm chances increase this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a hot but comfortable afternoon with lower humidity. There is a small chance of rain late this afternoon with a better chance of rain late this evening with the arrival of a very weak cold front. This front will stall across the Southeast leading to better rain chances through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will be possible starting tomorrow with noticeably higher humidity arriving by tomorrow morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday through Friday.

TROPICS: Thankfully, quiet.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Late Rain. High 90, Low 72.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89, Low 74.

