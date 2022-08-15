SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

RiverDogs blast four home runs in shutout win over Hillcats

HillCats at RiverDogs
HillCats at RiverDogs
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs put together a dominant effort to close their penultimate homestand with a 10-0 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Sunday evening.

The RiverDogs blasted four home runs in the game, including three in the third inning. Meanwhile, four pitchers combined to blank an opponent for the ninth time this season.

The game was played in front of an outstanding crowd of 6,192.

The explosive third inning provided more than enough runs for the pitching staff. Christian Johnson singled with one out and advanced to second base on an errant pickoff throw by Lynchburg starter Alonzo Richardson.

Carson Williams then drove a pitch over the right field wall for a two-run home run to open the scoring. It was his his 15th long ball of the season.

Following a Junior Caminero walk, Willy Vasquez lined his seventh home run of the season over the left field wall to make it 4-0.

Ryan Spikes made it back-to-back home runs by lifting a solo shot to left in the next at-bat. It was the first time the RiverDogs hit three home runs in the same inning since 2019. 

The RiverDogs (25-16, 71-36) lead grew significantly in the fourth inning as the first five batters all reached safely.

Nathan Perry began the inning with a walk and moved to third on an opposite field double by Daiwer Castellanos.

Oneill Manzueta added to the lead with an RBI single that increased the margin to 6-0.

The next batter, Shane Sasaki, crushed a three-run home run off of the video board in right center to stretch the advantage to 9-0.

The final run of the game scored on Sasaki’s RBI double in the eighth.

On the mound, Neraldo Catalina opened the game with 2.0 scoreless innings. Left-hander Antonio Jimenez followed by tossing 4.2 innings in which he struck out four to earn his ninth win of the campaign. Alex Ayala Jr. worked out of a pair of jams to post 1.1 innings with no damage and Jack Snyder struck out two in a perfect ninth to polish off the shutout. 

Sasaki, Williams and Manzueta each posted two hits. Sasaki led the way with four RBI and finished the series 11-23 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five runs batted in. Lynchburg (18-24, 53-55) received two hits from Cesar Idrogo, finishing with five as a team. 

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
Chief of Public Safety Andrew Gilreath says Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., who is already facing a...
Man to face charges in Folly Beach knife attack, deadly James Island assault
Theodore T. Wagner, Jr., 42, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a...
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
A heavy police presence was reported at Bridgeview Village Apartments near downtown Charleston...
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting

Latest News

RiverDogs
RiverDogs and Hillcats trade blows, split Saturday doubleheader
Rays P Brenden McKay pitched 4 innings on a rehab assignment as the RiverDogs fell to the...
Sanquintin Slams, Missed Opportunities Haunt RiverDogs in Extra-Inning Loss
RiverDogs game postponed
RiverDogs and Hillcats postponed by rain Thursday; Doubleheader set for Friday
The RiverDogs had their 8 game win streak broken on Wednesday with a loss to the Hillcats
RiverDogs Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in 5-3 Loss