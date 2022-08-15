RiverDogs blast four home runs in shutout win over Hillcats

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs put together a dominant effort to close their penultimate homestand with a 10-0 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Sunday evening.

The RiverDogs blasted four home runs in the game, including three in the third inning. Meanwhile, four pitchers combined to blank an opponent for the ninth time this season.

The game was played in front of an outstanding crowd of 6,192.

The explosive third inning provided more than enough runs for the pitching staff. Christian Johnson singled with one out and advanced to second base on an errant pickoff throw by Lynchburg starter Alonzo Richardson.

Carson Williams then drove a pitch over the right field wall for a two-run home run to open the scoring. It was his his 15th long ball of the season.

Following a Junior Caminero walk, Willy Vasquez lined his seventh home run of the season over the left field wall to make it 4-0.

Ryan Spikes made it back-to-back home runs by lifting a solo shot to left in the next at-bat. It was the first time the RiverDogs hit three home runs in the same inning since 2019.

The RiverDogs (25-16, 71-36) lead grew significantly in the fourth inning as the first five batters all reached safely.

Nathan Perry began the inning with a walk and moved to third on an opposite field double by Daiwer Castellanos.

Oneill Manzueta added to the lead with an RBI single that increased the margin to 6-0.

The next batter, Shane Sasaki, crushed a three-run home run off of the video board in right center to stretch the advantage to 9-0.

The final run of the game scored on Sasaki’s RBI double in the eighth.

On the mound, Neraldo Catalina opened the game with 2.0 scoreless innings. Left-hander Antonio Jimenez followed by tossing 4.2 innings in which he struck out four to earn his ninth win of the campaign. Alex Ayala Jr. worked out of a pair of jams to post 1.1 innings with no damage and Jack Snyder struck out two in a perfect ninth to polish off the shutout.

Sasaki, Williams and Manzueta each posted two hits. Sasaki led the way with four RBI and finished the series 11-23 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and five runs batted in. Lynchburg (18-24, 53-55) received two hits from Cesar Idrogo, finishing with five as a team.

