S.C. gas prices see another week of decline falling nearly 10 cents over last week

By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina are continuing to fall as the state’s average price per gallon is down to $3.46, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3 on Sunday while the most expensive was selling for $4.75 per gallon, a difference of $1.75.

“For the ninth week straight, gas prices have continued to fall, but the streak is at great risk of being broken this week with wholesale gasoline prices having bounced back up some 40 cents per gallon as oil prices have rebounded,” Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. “That means the decline in average prices could wrap up soon, with some price increases possible as early as this week, especially in areas of the Great Lakes.”

Prices in South Carolina are 56.6 cents lower than a month ago and 60.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Click here to find the cheapest gas near your neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County area was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $3.29.

Nationally, the average price per gallon fell 9.9 cents last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average is down 63.7 cents from a month ago and stands 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

De Haan says some areas of the country may continue to see a decline in prices, but overall he expects the national average to climb this week.

“While the West Coast and some areas of the Rockies may see prices continue to drift lower, I do believe the national average could tick higher this week as the better than expected jobs report last week likely means less demand destruction than anticipated,” De Haan said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

