School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools.

According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.

He says the new high school will house between 600 to 700 kids but can hold up to 1,500 students.

The school district will merge the two schools’ colors to maroon and black and the mascot will be the “blazer”.

Davis says there are some other changes within the school district.

The former C.E. Murray High will now be C.E. Murray Elementary and Middle School housing students from grades K through 8th.

“We are excited about what’s going on in our district and excited for the changes,” Davis said. “Change is good and it means we are moving forward to celebrate the past but moving forward.”

Davis says the numbers in the Williamsburg School District right now are close to 3,000 students.

As far as teachers are concerned, he says the district has about 184 teachers with 90 percent of staff positions filled and is still hiring.

