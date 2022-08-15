SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.

Source: Live 5
By Aisha Tyler
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools.

According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.

He says the new high school will house between 600 to 700 kids but can hold up to 1,500 students.

The school district will merge the two schools’ colors to maroon and black and the mascot will be the “blazer”.

Davis says there are some other changes within the school district.

The former C.E. Murray High will now be C.E. Murray Elementary and Middle School housing students from grades K through 8th.

“We are excited about what’s going on in our district and excited for the changes,” Davis said. “Change is good and it means we are moving forward to celebrate the past but moving forward.”

Davis says the numbers in the Williamsburg School District right now are close to 3,000 students.

As far as teachers are concerned, he says the district has about 184 teachers with 90 percent of staff positions filled and is still hiring.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near...
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
With school being back in session comes busier traffic and the possibility of driving through...
S.C. Highway Patrol reminds drivers to follow rules around school buses
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County making school safety top priority
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester District Two looking to fill bus driver vacancies