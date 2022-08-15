Sen. Graham to file appeal in subpoena fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) responded Monday after a federal judge said he must testify before an Atlanta grand jury. The special jury has been convened as part of an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies attempted to interfere in the 2020 election in the state.

Prosecutors in the case said they wanted to ask Graham about phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and staff after Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden.

.@LindseyGrahamSC's office says he plans to appeal this decision. Last week in Columbia, Graham called the subpoena "ridiculous" and a "weaponization of the law." https://t.co/ySwdGgiq62 pic.twitter.com/jlXKJoNAiA — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) August 15, 2022

Graham’s office issued a statement,

“The Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause prevents a local official from questioning a Senator about how that Senator did his job. Here, Senator Graham was doing his due diligence before the Electoral Count Act certification vote — where he voted to certify the election. Although the district court acknowledged that Speech or Debate may protect some of Senator Graham’s activities, she nevertheless ignored the constitutional text and binding Supreme Court precedent, so Senator Graham plans to appeal to the 11th Circuit.”

Graham’s attorneys had previously said they will fight the subpoena. On Aug. 10th Graham did not show up to a scheduled appearance.

