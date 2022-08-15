SC Lottery
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of its beverages.(Kraft-Heinz/Capri Sun)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WHNS/Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for 5,760 cases of Capri Sun beverages for potential contamination.

According to Kraft Heinz, a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories.

Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Suns with the case information below are affected.

Product sizeName of productPackaging descriptionManufacturer code on pouchManufaturer code on cartonCarton UPCCase UPC
6.6 FL OZCapri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink BlendIndividual foil pouches packed in paperboard cartons. Note: Cases shipped to retailers include 4 cartons that are shrink-wrapped together. Product is sold by the carton at retail.25JUN2023 WXX LYY #### Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10. YY may be 01 through 12.25JUN2023 WXX #### CT1404. Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue. XX may be 01, 02, or 03.0 8768400100 487684 00409 00

The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023.

The issue was discovered after several consumer complaints about the taste of the impacted product.

Anyone who bought these items is asked to not consume the product and is able to return it to the store where it was purchased.

Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday at 1-800-280-8252 to see if a product is part of the recall and to receive reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

