Walterboro shooting concerns main street business owners

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As Walterboro Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured four, including a 12-year-old boy, small business owners nearby say they are worried.

Police arrived at 252 Signature Events around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot three times. Three others were injured, including a man who had been shot, a second man who had been stabbed and a woman who was hit by bullet fragments, Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said.

Natalie Wilson, Owner of Body Basics by Natalie, has owned her business on Main Street for 12 years and said that it’s normally a very quiet, peaceful, happy environment,

“I am worried that people might not feel safe when they come to Main Street, and it’s actually very heartbreaking because the merchants on Main Street have worked very hard to create a friendly, happy, and welcoming environment, not just for tourists, but for locals,” Wilson said.

Wilson has lived in Walterboro since she was 8 years old and said that she still feels safe, despite the incident.

“I’ve been on the street, sometimes I’ve even spent the night up here because it took me a long time to decorate things just the way I wanted,” Wilson said. “I’ve never felt unsafe. I’ve seen people passing by, but usually, there’s nothing happening on the street after 9:30, 10 p.m.”

The last official update on the victims stated that the 12-year-old victim was in surgery and that the stabbing victim was listed in critical condition. The adult shooting victim and the woman hit by bullet fragments suffered non-life-threatening injuries, McRoy said.

Walterboro Police Captain Ron Grant said that detectives are still actively investigating this shooting.

