SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Walterboro shooting concerns main street business owners

Crime scene tape was still present behind the 252 Signature Events building in Walterboro...
Crime scene tape was still present behind the 252 Signature Events building in Walterboro Monday, two days after a Saturday night shooting.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As Walterboro Police continue to investigate a weekend shooting that injured four, including a 12-year-old boy, small business owners nearby say they are worried.

Police arrived at 252 Signature Events around 9 p.m. Saturday and found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot three times. Three others were injured, including a man who had been shot, a second man who had been stabbed and a woman who was hit by bullet fragments, Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said.

Natalie Wilson, Owner of Body Basics by Natalie, has owned her business on Main Street for 12 years and said that it’s normally a very quiet, peaceful, happy environment,

“I am worried that people might not feel safe when they come to Main Street, and it’s actually very heartbreaking because the merchants on Main Street have worked very hard to create a friendly, happy, and welcoming environment, not just for tourists, but for locals,” Wilson said.

Wilson has lived in Walterboro since she was 8 years old and said that she still feels safe, despite the incident.

“I’ve been on the street, sometimes I’ve even spent the night up here because it took me a long time to decorate things just the way I wanted,” Wilson said. “I’ve never felt unsafe. I’ve seen people passing by, but usually, there’s nothing happening on the street after 9:30, 10 p.m.”

The last official update on the victims stated that the 12-year-old victim was in surgery and that the stabbing victim was listed in critical condition. The adult shooting victim and the woman hit by bullet fragments suffered non-life-threatening injuries, McRoy said.

Walterboro Police Captain Ron Grant said that detectives are still actively investigating this shooting.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near...
Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

Latest News

Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
Members of the Racial Justice Network gathered with Rep. Wendell Gilliard and former Charleston...
Group urges Charleston Co. Schools to answer for ‘racial intimidation,’ ‘hostile environment’
Filing closed Monday for the Charleston County School Board election with more than 30...
Stage set for historic Charleston County School Board race
Shelton Romone Brown, 31, of Pineville, is charged with murder, first-degree burglary,...
Deputies arrest man accused in death of 86-year-old Pineville woman