SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say

Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul...
Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul truck.(NUKUL2533/Getty Images via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening.

Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley that is connected to an apartment complex.

Police said the 6-year-old entered the roadway, fell to the ground and was run over by a U-Haul truck. Police said the driver, identified as 21-year-old Michael Burdick, checked on the child, but then fled the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jamall Dupree Anderson Jr. from Las Vegas.

Burdick was found the next day and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and with violation of probation.

According to jail records, Burick is being held without bond. He is expected in court on Aug. 23.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night...
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

Latest News

Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
The fire was reported on the eastbound shoulder of I-26 near mile marker 208, one mile away...
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to truck fire on I-26
FILE - German film director Wolfgang Petersen speaks during a press conference promoting his...
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of ‘Das Boot,’ dies
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal
GOP's Liz Cheney fighting for her political future in the Wyoming primary. (CNN, FOX POOL,...
GOP's Cheney fighting for political future in Wyoming primary