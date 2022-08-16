SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Ahead of the first day of school, Charleston Co. Schools has about 35 teacher vacancies

Out of about 3,700 teachers on staff in the Charleston County School District, there are about...
Out of about 3,700 teachers on staff in the Charleston County School District, there are about 35 teacher positions open that the district is working to fill.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has about 35 teacher vacancies ahead of the first day of school, according to district officials, but they say they are ready for students to head back to the classroom Wednesday.

Those vacancies are out of about 3,700 total teachers they have on staff in the county, according to William Briggman, CCSD’s Chief Human Resources Officer.

The number of vacancies they have this year is higher than in previous years when they typically had less than 10 open teacher positions and sometimes as low as two or three, Briggman says.

The vacancies they have are not concentrated at a particular school or grade level but are across the board, according to Briggman.

CCSD has methods in place to make sure there are enough educators for students, whether that means long-term subs, bringing in retired teachers or other contingency plans, Briggman says.

“You will have an educator in the classroom on the first day,” he says. “If there’s a school that has a need, we will address it. Principals are looking at their enrollment. At a certain point in time, they may decide to collapse a classroom just because of enrollment—the class size being small enough to do so.”

As for bus drivers, all of their bus routes are staffed, according to CCSD officials.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night...
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator...
Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

Dorchester District Four is offering some new programs for their students as they return to the...
Dorchester District Four welcomes students to with new programs for elementary, high school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester District Four welcomes students to with new programs for elementary, high school
Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights,...
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was convicted of first-degree burglary on Aug. 2.
Woman sentenced for burglary during Hurricane Florence