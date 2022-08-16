Ahead of the first day of school, Charleston Co. Schools has about 35 teacher vacancies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has about 35 teacher vacancies ahead of the first day of school, according to district officials, but they say they are ready for students to head back to the classroom Wednesday.

Those vacancies are out of about 3,700 total teachers they have on staff in the county, according to William Briggman, CCSD’s Chief Human Resources Officer.

The number of vacancies they have this year is higher than in previous years when they typically had less than 10 open teacher positions and sometimes as low as two or three, Briggman says.

The vacancies they have are not concentrated at a particular school or grade level but are across the board, according to Briggman.

CCSD has methods in place to make sure there are enough educators for students, whether that means long-term subs, bringing in retired teachers or other contingency plans, Briggman says.

“You will have an educator in the classroom on the first day,” he says. “If there’s a school that has a need, we will address it. Principals are looking at their enrollment. At a certain point in time, they may decide to collapse a classroom just because of enrollment—the class size being small enough to do so.”

As for bus drivers, all of their bus routes are staffed, according to CCSD officials.

