Charleston Co. Schools, library partner for English language courses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District on Tuesday announced a partnership to bring adult English language courses to North Charleston.

The district’s adult education department will bring the class to Charleston County Public Library’s Otranto Road branch.

The district offers a 75-hour course to improve listening, speaking, reading and writing. The class meets twice a week and includes meet-ups for conversation practice and guest speakers.

Charleston County School District says the course focuses on helping adults and their families integrate into the community. The course covers topics such as finding housing, communicating with doctors or school staff and completing job applications.

The district says the program currently serves almost 50 adults each year.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.