Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new affordable housing apartment community.

The Bulls Creek Apartments complex stands in the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane.

The city provided $2.6 million towards the development of the 62 affordable rental apartments for households earning 60% or less than the area median income.

“Affordable housing can be beautiful. It can be livable. It can be more than decent,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said at Tuesday’s event. “It can be as good as any housing out there and that’s our goal to do just that.”

The complex is the first project to be completed using funding from the $20 million affordable housing bond referendum, which city voters approved in November 2017.

For more information on the property and income requirements, visit the complex’s website or call 704-909-4391.

