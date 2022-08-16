SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new affordable housing apartment community.

The Bulls Creek Apartments complex stands in the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane.

The city provided $2.6 million towards the development of the 62 affordable rental apartments for households earning 60% or less than the area median income.

“Affordable housing can be beautiful. It can be livable. It can be more than decent,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said at Tuesday’s event. “It can be as good as any housing out there and that’s our goal to do just that.”

The complex is the first project to be completed using funding from the $20 million affordable housing bond referendum, which city voters approved in November 2017.

For more information on the property and income requirements, visit the complex’s website or call 704-909-4391.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night...
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

Latest News

James Cumbee’s loved ones say he loves to fish and ride his bike and is always there to help...
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Hit-and-run victim's family begs for answers
The South Carolina Department of Natural resources is looking for the public’s input in a plan...
SCDNR wants feedback on Fort Johnson park, conservation area plan
The fire was reported on the eastbound shoulder of I-26 near mile marker 208, one mile away...
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to truck fire on I-26