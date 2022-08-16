SC Lottery
Dorchester District Four takes extra safety precautions for upcoming year

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Class is back in session Tuesday for students in Dorchester District Four.

Before kicking off the school year, the district took some extra safety precautions to make sure it keeps students safe.

The district says it considers safety to be a top priority.

Corey Prentiss, the district’s Chief Academic Officer, said the district has SROs in each school.

She also said they spent time over the summer making sure all security systems in place are working properly.

For example, they made sure security cameras were working, and their visibility was clear.

She said they also made sure exterior doors are functioning properly and locked, she says

School safety will always be a top priority in our district because once we have school safety in place then we can focus on academics and making sure kids can learn at the highest levels,” Prentiss said.

For more information about the district’s plans for the year, click here.

