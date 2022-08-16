SC Lottery
Dorchester District Four welcomes students to with new programs for elementary, high school

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Four is offering some new programs for their students as they return to the classroom today.

The district says they’re offering new programs and curriculum at both the elementary and high school levels.

On the elementary side, the district says they’re implementing a new K-5 reading curriculum that focuses on foundational skills.

Corey Prentiss, the district’s Chief Academic Officer, said the curriculum is a mapped-out learning progression based on a ton of research.

The district is also rolling out some new programs for high school students.

Prentiss says they are expanding agricultural opportunities by offering a turf management program for the first time.

It is also the first year they have a logistics and supply chain program, which Prentiss says aligns perfectly with the jobs and workforce demands nearby.

“We’re small but our area is growing, and we want our kids to be prepared for those job opportunities,” Prentiss said.

She said they are trying to increase more work-based opportunities for the district because college isn’t for everyone, and they want all students to feel prepared after high school regardless of the path they take.

