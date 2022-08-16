FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes of I-526W before Don Holt

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has blocked two lanes of I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

Charleston Police reported the crash just before 3 p.m. SCDOT cameras show it appears to have blocked the two right lanes.

There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.

Traffic alert: 2 lanes of I-526 West just before the Don Holt Bridge are closed due to a collision. #chsnews #chstrfc — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) August 16, 2022

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

