FIRST ALERT: Crash closes 2 lanes of I-526W before Don Holt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash has blocked two lanes of I-526 near the Don Holt Bridge Tuesday afternoon.
Charleston Police reported the crash just before 3 p.m. SCDOT cameras show it appears to have blocked the two right lanes.
There was no immediate word on whether the crash involved injuries.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
