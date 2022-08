NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a U-Haul truck fire on I-26.

The fire was reported on the eastbound shoulder of I-26 near mile marker 208, one mile away from the Ashley Phosphate and Highway 52 exits.

There was no word on injuries.

Uhaul on fire on I-26 East MM208. Located on roadway shoulder. USE CAUTION. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/jBPwfiGRd4 — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) August 16, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.