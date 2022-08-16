SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Goose Creek to name city’s new amphitheater after state lawmaker

S.C. Rep. Joe Daning, who is retiring from the South Carolina House in January, will the...
S.C. Rep. Joe Daning, who is retiring from the South Carolina House in January, will the namesake for Goose Creek's new amphitheater.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek announced Tuesday it is naming its new amphitheater after a retiring state representative and former Goose Creek City Council member who helped shape the state’s eighth-largest city.

The new facility will be named for S.C. Rep. Joe Danning. Danning, who is retiring from the South Carolina House in January, was honored at a celebration Tuesday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek. Guests included U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace and Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib, who announced the honor.

Habib also presented Danning with Goose Creek’s first Key to the City to honor Danning’s lifetime of service.

“I’ve known Joe Daning for 40 years,” Habib said. “He is a true public servant who has spent his entire public life serving Goose Creek. There could not be a more worthy recipient of the Key to the City than Joe, and I am proud that the amphitheater will forever bear his name.”

Goose Creek's new amphitheater will be named for retiring S.C. Rep. Joe Daning, the city...
Goose Creek's new amphitheater will be named for retiring S.C. Rep. Joe Daning, the city announced Tuesday.(Goose Creek City Government)

The amphitheater will be constructed on the Goose Creek Municipal Center Campus, near the existing Recreation Complex and the lake behind City Hall. The new facility will include an outside basketball court, a food truck area, restrooms and additional parking.

Habib called the amphitheater a game changer for the city.

The total cost of the amphitheater is approximately $4 million. Daning played an instrumental role in securing $1.5 million in state funding for the project, the remainder of which is being paid for by ARPA funds, Goose Creek city spokesman Franklin Johnson said.

The city unveiled the first look at the project during Tuesday’s celebration.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night...
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

Latest News

Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store
James Cumbee’s loved ones say he loves to fish and ride his bike and is always there to help...
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike
The South Carolina Department of Natural resources is looking for the public’s input in a plan...
SCDNR wants feedback on Fort Johnson park, conservation area plan
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man charged with stabbing at North Charleston convenience store