Goose Creek to name city’s new amphitheater after state lawmaker

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Goose Creek announced Tuesday it is naming its new amphitheater after a retiring state representative and former Goose Creek City Council member who helped shape the state’s eighth-largest city.

The new facility will be named for S.C. Rep. Joe Danning. Danning, who is retiring from the South Carolina House in January, was honored at a celebration Tuesday at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek. Guests included U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace and Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib, who announced the honor.

Habib also presented Danning with Goose Creek’s first Key to the City to honor Danning’s lifetime of service.

“I’ve known Joe Daning for 40 years,” Habib said. “He is a true public servant who has spent his entire public life serving Goose Creek. There could not be a more worthy recipient of the Key to the City than Joe, and I am proud that the amphitheater will forever bear his name.”

Goose Creek's new amphitheater will be named for retiring S.C. Rep. Joe Daning, the city announced Tuesday. (Goose Creek City Government)

The amphitheater will be constructed on the Goose Creek Municipal Center Campus, near the existing Recreation Complex and the lake behind City Hall. The new facility will include an outside basketball court, a food truck area, restrooms and additional parking.

Habib called the amphitheater a game changer for the city.

The total cost of the amphitheater is approximately $4 million. Daning played an instrumental role in securing $1.5 million in state funding for the project, the remainder of which is being paid for by ARPA funds, Goose Creek city spokesman Franklin Johnson said.

The city unveiled the first look at the project during Tuesday’s celebration.

