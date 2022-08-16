Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase through a North Charleston neighborhood.

Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights, according to jail records.

Police say they were patrolling the area of West Montague Avenue at approximately 2:21 a.m. Friday when they spotted a white Ford transit van speed through the Dorchester Road eastbound red light at speeds that appeared to be in excess of 100 mph, an incident report states.

Police attempted a traffic stop but say the driver, later identified as Townsend, continued to accelerate and a chase began.

The chase continued until through a neighborhood off Henry Street until the vehicle came to a stop on a dead end of Dowling Road, the report states.

Court records state a judge set bond at $25,000 for the failure to stop charge and personal recognizance bond for the reckless driving charge.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.