Man charged with North Charleston stabbing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing charges in an early-morning stabbing.

Richard Lamont Harrison, 31, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to the SS Mart in the 1600 block of Remount Road at approximately 7:41 a.m. to a report of a disturbance.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed in the neck. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Harrison, who investigators identified as a suspect in the stabbing was later arrested at an abandoned property on Shelton Street.

In addition to the charges related to the stabbing, police say he was also wanted on an outstanding strong arm robbery arrest warrant stemming from an incident on Aug. 6 on Remount Road.

He was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A booking photo was not immediately available for Harrison.

