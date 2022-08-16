Pet supply company establishing distribution center, adding jobs in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A full-service pet retail company announced a $53 million investment to establish a new distribution center in Orangeburg County early next year.

Pet Supplies Plus says its new investment will create 275 new jobs in the county.

The company, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is one the largest pet retail franchises in the United States, sells a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services. Located in 40 states, Pet Supplies Plus has more than 630 stores, the majority of which are independently owned and operated by franchisees.

“With its strategic location, Orangeburg County is brimming with potential, and this major $53 million investment is proof of that. We thank Pet Supplies Plus for its commitment to our state and people,” Pet Supplies Plus CEO Chris Rowland said.

Located in the Shamrock Commerce Center at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Interstate 26 at Exit 154, the company’s new, state-of-the-art distribution center will increase its distribution capabilities across the Southeast. The new operation will be the company’s fourth distribution center located within the U.S.

“With its strategic location, Orangeburg County is brimming with potential, and this major $53 million investment is proof of that,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We thank Pet Supplies Plus for its commitment to our state and people.”

Operations are expected to begin in early 2023, and readySC will assist with the recruitment process. For more information on opportunities with Pet Supplies Plus, visit the company’s careers page.

“Orangeburg County welcomes Pet Supplies Plus to our community. Pet Supplies Plus’ decision to locate in Orangeburg County is a testament to our quality workforce, unique location and pro-business environment,” Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. said. “We are truly grateful for their investment in our county and our citizens.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

