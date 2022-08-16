SC Lottery
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride

The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency charges.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Police in Ohio say two people were arrested for allegedly having sex on a Ferris wheel at the Cedar Point amusement park.

According to the Sandusky Police Department, two 32-year-olds were arrested on public indecency charges after the incident reportedly happened on Aug. 14.

Police say several witnesses told them they saw a man and woman performing sexual acts, while on the Giant Wheel ride. They also told police they felt their cart shaking while the two were above them.

“The group said the couple knew they were being watched and started laughing and continued their behavior,” a police report read.

The department said a witness told police that she was very shaken up about what she saw, saying the incident was very traumatizing.

Police said the man and woman initially denied the allegations. The woman reportedly told officers she bent over to pick up a pack of cigarettes she had dropped while the man was helping her.

However, Sandusky police said the two later admitted they had sex on the ride. They were arrested and taken to the Erie County Jail.

