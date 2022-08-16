Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of dozens of vehicles that reportedly drove recklessly and blocked traffic on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge Saturday.

Mount Pleasant Police were notified Saturday at 3:54 p.m. of reports of the vehicles that were said to be stopped on the bridge, blocking traffic and doing “burnouts,” Inspector Don Calabrese said.

“The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount Pleasant and then back across the bridge towards Charleston,” he said.

Mount Pleasant Police issued two citations and one warning for speeding on Saturday and are continuing to investigate if those violations were part of the incident, he said.

“Since Saturday we have been made aware of additional photos and videos of this incident, and the investigation in ongoing,” Calabrese said.

No one was injured during the event this weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

