Ponds residents continue to protest changes to community plans

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the Ponds community filled the Dorchester County Council meeting room Monday evening, hoping to send a message to leaders.

They went to show their opposition to the developer’s request to change the plans for the community.

The Ponds has been in the works since 2005 and some people who moved in say they were promised certain amenities that they aren’t seeing. They say the original plans they saw had fine print about potential changes that they didn’t notice and wasn’t pointed out to them. Residents say they were misled about the community when they bought their homes.

There are 16 proposed changes to the development plans that need the county’s approval to move forward. The planning commission is still reviewing the plans and county council is waiting for a recommendation before moving forward with the public hearing process.

John Ptolemy was one of dozens of Ponds residents at the meeting. He says neighbors have been attending every zoning and planning meeting to be a part of the community planning.

“We’re talking 1,400 people spending $500,000 to $600,000 on a house which they are still advertising as having these trails, this habitat, these communities, these schools, these kinds of properties...We the residents have to live here and live with the end result,” Ptolemy says.

The developer, Kolter Homes, had previously said they realize no single plan will please everyone, but they believe the new shared vision will make The Ponds a wonderful place to live.

