Rain and storm chances increase as we head into the weekend!

By Chris Holtzman
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front across the Palmetto state will help to enhance the chance of showers and storms through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Wednesday is the first day of school for kids in Charleston County and the weather looks pretty good. There is a small chance of a morning shower for the trip to the bus stop with temperatures in the low 70s. A few hit or miss storms are possible Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. The rain chance will likely increase Thursday and Friday with showers and storms likely. With more clouds around Thursday, highs will only reach the low 80s. Our weather will return to a more typical summertime pattern by the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and a few afternoon/evening storms each day.

TROPICS: Low chance for development in the western Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. A tropical wave in the Caribbean will cross Central America and emerge into the Bay of Campeche by Friday or Saturday. At that time, slow development is possible as it nears the coast of Mexico or Texas. No threat to the our area.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 82, Low 71.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 74.

