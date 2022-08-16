SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Some South Carolina State University students say with only one day away until the start of classes, they are still scrambling to figure out their on-campus housing.

While move-in week and the first day of school are usually full of excitement, for some students, it’s hectic and stressful.

SCSU says it accepted the largest freshman class in 15 years and that came with challenges that include housing. In a statement released Monday, university leaders said with so many students, they are relying on supplemental housing next to the campus and students likely will not get their first choice of location.

Students say they’re confused with their placements changing at the last minute, or being taken away without a prompt replacement assignment.

They also say they haven’t been able to get answers on the phone and had to commute in-person to the housing office from across the state, some just to return home with no assignment.

Students say they love their school, but the lack of communication makes for a rough start to the year.

“They moved all the freshman to Hugenie, which that’s supposed to be an upperclassmen dorm, but now all freshman live there,” senior Tyrell Rudoplh said. “So they moved all the upperclassmen either-off campus where they have to pay or they don’t know…or they moved them to UV or Campus Corner.”

“I’ve also heard they’ve moved some upperclassmen into freshman dorms, yet there’s still freshman that don’t have rooming: Exhibit A,” senior Kerrion Smith said. “We all have bulldog pride and bulldog tenacity, but we got to call the school out when we see something messed up.”

The university said it would work diligently with the hope of getting as many students as possible placed by classes Wednesday. The university also said it continues to get applications and payments past the deadline that it are trying to accommodate.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.