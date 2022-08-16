SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Scattered storms possible this afternoon and evening!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front across the Palmetto state will help to enhance the chance of showers and storms today. Following early morning storms, a mainly dry morning is expected across the Lowcountry. A slight chance of rain around lunchtime will increase to scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The chance of storms today includes the beaches. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Wednesday is the first day of school for kids in Charleston County and the weather looks pretty good. There is a small chance of a morning shower for the trip to the bus stop with temperatures in the low 70s. A few hit or miss storms are possible Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. The rain chance will likely increase Thursday and Friday with showers and storms likely. With more clouds around Thursday, highs will only reach the low 80s. Our weather will return to a more typical summertime pattern by the weekend with highs in the upper 80s and a few afternoon/evening storms each day.

TROPICS: Low chance for development in the western Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. A tropical wave in the Caribbean will cross Central America and emerge into the Bay of Campeche by Friday or Saturday. At that time, slow development is possible as it nears the coast of Mexico or Texas. No threat to the our area.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 82.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night...
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator...
Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Tuesday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms Back Tuesday!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast