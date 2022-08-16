SCDNR wants feedback on Fort Johnson park, conservation area plan

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural resources is looking for the public’s input in a plan to turn 100 acres of coastal land into a large park and conservation area in the Fort Johnson area.

SCDNR is developing a master plan for the entire peninsula, including the Fort Johnson-May Forest.

This whole project started a year ago when the state spontaneously bought the 23-acre property being sold by the Sisters of Charity of Lady of Mercy. That was property the nuns had held for decades that they sold to the state for $23 million last year.

DNR already owns most of the adjacent property and decided that they want to transition all of this area into a large natural area with trails, historic preservation and outdoor education.

People who weighed in on the plan earlier this year said they’d like to recreational opportunity, but most residents here say they’re happy the land wasn’t bought and turned into condos.

“This is just such a special place for a lot of us that live on James Island but its also just a really special part of history,” Charleston City Councilwoman Caroline Parker said. “So to be able to really secure that, preserve that for people all around the world all around the state all around the country is, I think, a really monumental thing to happen to James Island specifically.”

DNR is holding a second community meeting week. Click here for more information on the project.

