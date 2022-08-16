SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

SCDNR wants feedback on Fort Johnson park, conservation area plan

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural resources is looking for the public’s input in a plan to turn 100 acres of coastal land into a large park and conservation area in the Fort Johnson area.

SCDNR is developing a master plan for the entire peninsula, including the Fort Johnson-May Forest.

This whole project started a year ago when the state spontaneously bought the 23-acre property being sold by the Sisters of Charity of Lady of Mercy. That was property the nuns had held for decades that they sold to the state for $23 million last year.

DNR already owns most of the adjacent property and decided that they want to transition all of this area into a large natural area with trails, historic preservation and outdoor education.

People who weighed in on the plan earlier this year said they’d like to recreational opportunity, but most residents here say they’re happy the land wasn’t bought and turned into condos.

“This is just such a special place for a lot of us that live on James Island but its also just a really special part of history,” Charleston City Councilwoman Caroline Parker said. “So to be able to really secure that, preserve that for people all around the world all around the state all around the country is, I think, a really monumental thing to happen to James Island specifically.”

DNR is holding a second community meeting week. Click here for more information on the project.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night...
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

Latest News

The fire was reported on the eastbound shoulder of I-26 near mile marker 208, one mile away...
FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to truck fire on I-26
SCDOT cameras showed a large backup forming behind a crash in the westbound lanes of I-526 near...
All lanes of I-526 open again after crash near Don Holt Bridge
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash closes 2 lanes of I-526 near Don Holt; Crews respond to I-26 truck fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDNR wants feedback on Fort Johnson park, conservation area plan