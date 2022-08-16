Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon.

Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon.

Police investigated and found a male student with a pellet gun.

Officials say the situation has been resolved and the school has since resumed a normal schedule.

