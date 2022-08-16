SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School

Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a...
Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon.

Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon.

Police investigated and found a male student with a pellet gun.

Officials say the situation has been resolved and the school has since resumed a normal schedule.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night...
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator...
Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

The Charleston County School District on Tuesday announced a partnership to bring adult English...
Charleston Co. Schools, library partner for English language courses
Out of about 3,700 teachers on staff in the Charleston County School District, there are about...
Ahead of the first day of school, Charleston Co. Schools has about 35 teacher vacancies
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Ahead of the first day of school, Charleston Co. Schools has about 35 teacher vacancies
Dorchester District Four is offering some new programs for their students as they return to the...
Dorchester District Four welcomes students to with new programs for elementary, high school