‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family in Cross is looking for closure after a hit-and-run left a man seriously injured in the intensive care unit.

Family members say James Cumbee was riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and left the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened Friday at around 9:55 p.m. on Highway 45 near St. Julian Drive in Berkeley County.

Cumbee’s family says he suffered serious injuries, including a fractured skull, broken ribs, and a broken pelvis.

“They said he should have been dead,” his fiancé, Julie Faulling, said. “His lungs were collapsed, both of them. I don’t know how anybody lives like that.”

Those that know him say he often looked out for everyone and was always there to lend a helping hand.

“He can’t even go to work. He can’t go fishing anymore, do anything that he likes,” Faulling said. “He’s not gonna be the same person no more.”

Now, just days after the collision, Cumbee’s family is begging for answers and closure.

“It’s very hard for your son to cry and tell you mom please help me, please help me, and there’s nothing you can do,” Cumbee’s mother, Christine Moore, said.

Troopers say the vehicle that struck Cumbee was a Honda, but the year, color, and model of the vehicle is unknown. The vehicle is suspected to have front-end, side, or windshield damage.

The suspect vehicle was traveling north on highway 45 towards St. Stephen.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

