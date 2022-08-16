SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Threat against federal law enforcement ‘imminent,’ official says

The FBI is facing an unprecedented number of threats following the search of Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago. (CNN, WKRC, Sean Campbell/News2Share)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal law enforcement officers are facing a “real” and “imminent” threat, a representative from an FBI organization said.

In an interview with CNN, Special Agent Brian O’Hare, head of the FBI Agents Association, urged the country’s political leaders to immediately and publicly denounce recent attacks on the agency.

“FBI Special Agents are dedicated members of the law enforcement community who put their lives on the line every day to protect the public from criminals and terrorists. Special Agents and their families should never be threatened with violence, including for doing their jobs,” he said recently in a statement.

Fencing was installed recently in front of the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., amid a...
Fencing was installed recently in front of the FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C., amid a rise in threats against the FBI.(Source: CNN)

“The threats made recently contribute to an atmosphere where some have, or will, accept violence against law enforcement as appropriate. It is not. This is not a partisan or political issue. It is a matter of public safety and basic decency.”

The FBI said they’ve been looking into an unprecedented number of threats to bureau personnel and property.

It’s more than just words. A man attacked the FBI office in Cincinnati on Thursday armed with a nail gun and a rifle, fled and then died in a gun battle with police.

The threats started after they searched the Florida resort of former President Donald Trump earlier this month.

O’Hare said the attacks are making it difficult for them to accomplish their mission of protecting the American people.

Lawmakers want more information about the classified documents. (MSNBC/DOJ/CNN/POOL/WPTV/CBS/GETTY IMAGES/FOX NEWS/AMERICA’S VOICE/REAL AMERICA'S VOICE)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Lowcountry wildlife volunteers have spent the past several days rescuing animals affected by...
West Ashley restaurant accused of improperly disposing of wastewater, polluting pond
The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night...
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway after a deadly alligator...
Deputies investigate deadly alligator attack in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
This is believed to be the first human to dog transmission of the monkeypox virus.
Report: Dog contracted monkeypox from its owners
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can...
GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia boy finds missing woman while playing with bubbles