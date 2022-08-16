SC Lottery
Trial begins for man charged in Colleton County triple murder

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of killing two adults and a child, as well as injuring a second child in a 2017 shooting in Walterboro is in a Colleton County courtroom this week.

Kenneth Markeith Chisolm is charged in the deaths of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and 13-year-old Vincent Miller on May 16, 2017.

The prosecutor and the defense laid out their opening arguments and the state called several witnesses, including first responders, to the stand.

A 9-year-old girl who was shot in the leg survived that incident. Now 14 years old, she also testified, saying she was watching TV at the time of the shooting.

First responders testified the Millers died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses recounted hearing several gunshots and seeing a man’s body lying on the front porch of the family’s home off Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin.

The shooting happened on May 16, 2017, at the Millers home in Ruffin. (Source: Live 5 News)
This trial is expected to last until Friday.

Chisolm, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, denied involvement in the shooting.

