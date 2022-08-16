Woman sentenced for burglary during Hurricane Florence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County jury convicted a woman of breaking into a North Charleston home that had been evacuated because of Hurricane Florence.

Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was convicted of first-degree burglary on Aug. 2.

She faced a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life, but the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Alston’s sentence was sealed.

Assistant Solicitor Phillip Abshire says the burglary happened back on Sept. 14, 2018.

Prosecutors say Alston and a second person broke into a home but a neighbor called police. When police arrived, Alston reportedly slammed the door and jumped out of a window she had used to get into the home.

Alston was tried in her absence after Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she failed to appear in court.

Charleston County deputies located her and arrested her on Thursday.

