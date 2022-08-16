SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Woman sentenced for burglary during Hurricane Florence

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County jury convicted a woman of breaking into a North Charleston home that had been evacuated because of Hurricane Florence.

Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was convicted of first-degree burglary on Aug. 2.

She faced a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life, but the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Alston’s sentence was sealed.

Assistant Solicitor Phillip Abshire says the burglary happened back on Sept. 14, 2018.

Prosecutors say Alston and a second person broke into a home but a neighbor called police. When police arrived, Alston reportedly slammed the door and jumped out of a window she had used to get into the home.

Alston was tried in her absence after Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she failed to appear in court.

Charleston County deputies located her and arrested her on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired...
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
Witnesses say it happened by the intersection of Smith Street and Beaufain Street.
Owner: Carriage horse fall was ‘freak accident’
Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Family pleas for information about missing teen, wants to welcome her home safely

Latest News

Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights,...
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
Tina Diana Snipes disappeared on Aug. 15, 2018.
Monday marked 4 years since Edisto Island woman’s disappearance
Essie Benekin Guest, 86, died early on Aug. 8 at her home. A man who lived behind her is...
‘Mother of the community’: How her family remembers Pineville victim
Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge