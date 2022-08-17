SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting

The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to a deadly...
The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to a deadly apartment shooting.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street early to a report of a shooting.

The first officers on the scene found a 31-year-old woman in the breezeway of the building who had at least one gunshot wound, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

The woman was later identified as Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, who died from a gunshot wound.

The 15-year-old boy is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Because of his age, his name has not been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights,...
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
James Cumbee’s loved ones say he loves to fish and ride his bike and is always there to help...
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike

Latest News

The crash happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road, deputies say.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes both directions of Savannah Hwy.
The family-friendly event aims to bring awareness to hunger issues and raise funds for...
Walk to Fight Hunger this September
Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others