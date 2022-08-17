15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street early to a report of a shooting.

The first officers on the scene found a 31-year-old woman in the breezeway of the building who had at least one gunshot wound, Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

The woman was later identified as Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, who died from a gunshot wound.

The 15-year-old boy is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Because of his age, his name has not been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous is asked to contact Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.