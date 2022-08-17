SC Lottery
Charleston Co. superintendent talks start of new school year

Superintendent Donald Kennedy will meet with the media about the new school year in Charleston...
Superintendent Donald Kennedy will meet with the media about the new school year in Charleston County that begins on Wednesday.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District’s superintendent is set to speak about the start of a new school year in the district.

Superintendent Don Kennedy will meet with the media about the new school year in Charleston County that begins on Wednesday.

SPECIAL SECTION: Back to school

Wednesday’s press conference is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. at Pinehurst Elementary.

