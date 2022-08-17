SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police searching for missing woman

Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.(Charleston Police Department)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing since Friday.

Megan Rich, 41, was last seen in the area of James Island, police say.

She may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with SC license plate 7714QJ.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Charleston Police through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights,...
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
James Cumbee’s loved ones say he loves to fish and ride his bike and is always there to help...
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike

Latest News

Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others
Charleston County Superintendent Don Kennedy fist bumps with a staff member at Pinehurst...
Charleston Co. superintendent welcomes students back on first day
As Lowcountry students head back to the classroom, Live 5 News wants to see those...
Share your kids’ 2022 Back to School photos!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley