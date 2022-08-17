Charleston Police searching for missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman missing since Friday.

Megan Rich, 41, was last seen in the area of James Island, police say.

She may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with SC license plate 7714QJ.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Charleston Police through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

