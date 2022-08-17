SC Lottery
Charleston postpones creation of rental property owner database

By Patrick Phillips
Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to delay and rework a proposal that would create a database of rental owners to address complaints.

The idea behind the database was to rein in nuisance rental properties, city leaders said in July.

The decision to defer the plan so that it could be reworked came after council members said they heard from several people concerned about an inspection requirement in the ordinance.

Charleston Director of Livability Dan Riccio said anyone who owns two or more rental properties would also be required to obtain a business license.

He said the city wants to cut down on the time it takes to resolve nuisance issues like trash and noise complaints.

It was not immediately clear how long it would take before the ordinance could come back up for a vote.

