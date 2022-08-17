Charleston’s 2022-23 CAA Slate Revealed

RICHMOND, Va. --- College of Charleston men’s basketball and the CAA announced the 2022-23 conference slate Tuesday morning.

Charleston’s 18-game CAA schedule tips off Dec. 29 when the Cougars host league newcomer Hampton at TD Arena. The Cougars also end the regular season with back-to-back home contests against Towson and Stony Brook.

The Cougars will play six opponents both home and away (Delaware, Elon, Hampton, UNCW, Northeastern and Towson) with single games at Drexel, Monmouth and North Carolina A&T. Single contests at home versus Hofstra, Stony Brook and William & Mary round out Charleston’s CAA slate.

Charleston made a run to the 2022 CAA Championship semifinals in their first season under head coach Pat Kelsey before falling to regular season champion UNCW.

Hampton, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook all enter their first season as CAA members after joining the league July 1, 2022. Charleston plays Monmouth for the first time in program history with a trip to West Long Branch, N.J. on Jan. 19.

The 2023 CAA Men’s Championship is set for March 3-7 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. with the winner receiving the automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

CofC is slated to open the season at home for the sixth time in the last seven years when the Cougars host Chattanooga on Monday, November 7 in the 33rd all-time meeting between the former SoCon foes. Charleston also plays in the 2022 Charleston Classic for the first time since 2016. The rest of the nonconference slate will be released at a later date.

