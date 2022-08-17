SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman

Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman
Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman(Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman.

Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deanna took some of her belongings and has not been in contact with her family.

Deputies say witnesses saw Deanna walking in the area of the Goat Island restaurant on August 8.

Deanna is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has tattoos on the back of her left hand and her lower back.

If you have any information, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights,...
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
James Cumbee’s loved ones say he loves to fish and ride his bike and is always there to help...
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh was charged in July with two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting...
‘Trial by ambush’: Murdaugh attorney demands evidence against his client in murder case
Megan Rich, 41, was last seen Friday in the area of James Island, police say.
Charleston Police searching for missing woman
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Jenkins Home Care hiring nursing staff and others
Charleston County Superintendent Don Kennedy fist bumps with a staff member at Pinehurst...
Charleston Co. superintendent welcomes students back on first day
The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 157,...
Driver killed in early-morning I-26 crash in Orangeburg County