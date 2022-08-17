Driver killed in early-morning I-26 crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died early Tuesday morning when their vehicle struck a bridge pillar.

The crash happened at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday on the eastbound side of I-26 near mile marker 157, approximately two miles east of the Bowman exit, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.

The crash involved a single vehicle, a 2017 Toyota SUV, he said. It was traveling east on the interstate when it went off the road to the right, struck a guardrail and then a bridge pillar.

Pye said the driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

