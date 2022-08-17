SC Lottery
Edith L. Frierson Elementary continues to expand Montessori Program

Source: Live 5
By Molly McBride
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some students in the Charleston County School District have new facilities to explore this morning.

Edith L. Frierson continues to expand its Montessori program with the addition of two upper elementary classrooms this year.

The school’s principal, Dr. Deborah Davis-Cummings, said this is the sixth Montessori school in the district.

She said as a public Montessori program, they have all the components necessary for what they believe is the best education for all children.

Dr. Davis-Cummings said Montessori education engages children in communication, collaboration, creativity and independence.

She said they use hands-on experiences to teach children that they have the ability to use their minds to create and to go from concrete to abstract.

The school has three primary classrooms, which consist of three, four and five-year-olds. It also has three lower elementary classes for first, second and third graders.

This year’s newest addition is two upper elementary classrooms for fourth, fifth and sixth graders.

Dr. Davis-Cummings said recent history has shown that struggling communities have not been given the best resources.

She said the creation of this Montessori means so much to her because all children deserve the best.

“The fact that this Montessori, this very expensive way of thinking, this expensive way of bringing children into a building has been gifted to all of our children. Not just one specific group, but all of our children,” Dr. Davis-Cummings said.

She said the district has spent a great amount of time, money and energy transforming the building so that it is truly a full Montessori program, and she is very proud of the work that has happened and is still happening.

