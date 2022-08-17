SC Lottery
Family of 2017 triple homicide victims hopes for answers, remembers their loved ones

By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of three people killed in a 2017 Colleton County shooting says they are hoping for answers by the end of this week.

Kenneth Chisolm is facing three murder charges for a shooting in Ruffin five years ago. Chisolm has been incarcerated since his arrest in 2017 and has since been charged with two other murders. This is the first to go to trial.

Amid all the testimony and facts inside the courtroom, Karissa Miller says she wants people to remember her parents and brother for more than being victims of this shooting.

“My mom was the most loving mother ever anybody could have asked for – the best,” Karissa said. “She loved nature and absolutely adored her grandchildren. Unfortunately, she didn’t get a chance to meet a couple of them, but she would have loved them for sure.”

Karissa is the daughter of 46-year-old Phillip Miller and 52-year-old Lori Miller and the sister of 13-year-old Vincent Miller – the three victims in this case.

“Vinny my brother was so smart,” Karissa said. “He was 13 and wanted to be a neurosurgeon, yeah, and had the brains to do it. He was amazing, I miss him a lot.”

Karissa’s daughter, who was injured in the shooting, also testified. Her daughter was nine at the time of the shooting and recovered from leg injuries after the incident.

“She had to work through a lot, but she made it, even after being shot, she made it and is excelling wonderfully and is smart and beautiful,” Karissa said.

She says her family finds little ways to keep those lost in their hearts and day-to-day thoughts. She hopes that people who knew her mother, father and brother also carry fond memories of them.

“It sounds so standard, but me and my parents used to drink coffee every morning,” Karissa said. “Even when I lived 30 minutes away from them, I would drive and go have coffee with my parents. Now Kaleigh (my daughter) has gotten to the point where she wants to have coffee with me every morning, and we sit down and have our talks and stuff.”

Karissa says it is going to be a hard week, but she will attend every day of the trial. She is hoping for answers and some sort of closure, even though the week is emotionally taxing.

Chisolm, who was 19 at the time of his arrest, has repeatedly denied being the person responsible for the Millers’ deaths and injuries. He is also charged with murder in connection to a 2016 shooting that left two Colleton County people dead.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

