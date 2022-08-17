SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes both directions of Savannah Hwy.

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a crash involving injuries has shut down both the northbound and southbound sides of Highway 17 in West Ashley.

The crash happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Bonanza Road, deputies say.

Crews are on the scene attempting to clear the vehicles.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area.

