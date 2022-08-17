FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon.

The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit.

Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what caused the lane to be blocked. There is also no official word yet on any injuries related to the incident.

