SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: One lane blocked on Ravenel bridge

The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit.
The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says the right lane southbound on the Ravenel bridge is blocked Wednesday afternoon.

The lane that is closed is near the East Bay Street exit.

Police say a tow truck is on the way. However, they did not say what caused the lane to be blocked. There is also no official word yet on any injuries related to the incident.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police are investigating reports of a group of cars blocking...
Police investigate weekend reports, social posts of vehicles stopping traffic on Ravenel Bridge
A toddler in Georgia found a woman who had been missing for four days while he was playing with...
Georgia toddler finds missing elderly woman while playing with bubbles
Edward Townsend, 35, is charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights,...
Man charged in Friday night N. Charleston chase
Scott Ashley Cascone, 48, of Charleston, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the...
Charleston man sentenced to 25 years for production of child porn
James Cumbee’s loved ones say he loves to fish and ride his bike and is always there to help...
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike

Latest News

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths for Black men in the U.S.
Virtual town hall brings attention to high rates of prostate cancer in Black men
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the crash, which involved injuries, happened at...
Traffic moving after crash closed both sides of Savannah Hwy.
A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder...
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash closes both sides of Hwy. 17 in West Ashley